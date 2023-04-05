Haberler Football Aleksander Ceferin reelected UEFA president

Slovenia's Aleksander Ceferin was unanimously reelected as the UEFA president for the 2023-27 period in the 47th UEFA Congress held in Lisbon on Wednesday.

Slovenia's Aleksander Ceferin was unanimously reelected as the UEFA president for the 2023-27 period in the 47th UEFA Congress held in Lisbon on Wednesday.

In his acceptance speech, the 55-year-old, who was the only candidate, thanked delegates for their support. "It is a great honor but mainly it is a great responsibility towards … football," he said. "I will do my best not to disappoint."

Ceferin has served as UEFA's seventh president since 2016, when he replaced former French international Michel Platini who was banned for financial misconduct. He was subsequently re-elected in 2019.

