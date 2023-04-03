Haberler Football Graham Potter out as Chelsea manager after 7 months in charge

Chelsea confirmed Sunday that manager Graham Potter has departed after a poor run of results in the English Premier League.

"Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarterfinal of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid," Chelsea said in a statement.

The London football club said that Bruno Saltor would take charge of the team as interim head coach.

Chelsea, who are 11th with 38 points in 28 matches, suffered a 2-0 home loss against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The 47-year-old Potter, who had been serving since September, led the Blues to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid this season.


