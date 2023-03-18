Haberler Football Crystal Palace sack manager Patrick Vieira for poor results

Crystal Palace on Friday dismissed French manager Patrick Vieira after the English football team went 12 matches without a win.

Crystal Palace on Friday dismissed French manager Patrick Vieira after the English football team went 12 matches without a win.

"Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Patrick Vieira has left his post as First Team Manager," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"Three members of Patrick's coaching staff-Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun-have also left the club," it added.

In July 2021, Vieira, the 46-year-old Premier League Hall of Famer, was hired by Crystal Palace.

He previously coached France's Nice and US club New York City.

Crystal Palace, a club based in Selhurst in south London, have 27 points in 27 Premier League matches to be in the 12th spot.

They will visit leaders Arsenal in a Sunday league match at London's Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have 66 points before the Crystal Palace game.


