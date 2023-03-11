Haberler Football Halil Altintop named Bayern Munich's new director of sport

German powerhouse Bayern Munich on Friday named Turkiye's Halil Altintop as their new director of sport, replacing Holger Seitz.

German powerhouse Bayern Munich on Friday named Turkiye's Halil Altintop as their new director of sport, replacing Holger Seitz.

"I'm really looking forward to this great challenge. I'd like to give my thanks for the trust placed in me and will do everything so we can continue the successful work together at the Campus," Altintop said.

"We have great trust in Halil Altintop," said Hasan Salihamidzic, FC Bayern board member for sport. "He's in his third year at the Campus, knows the club, knows how things are run, and brings the experience of more than 15 years as a player in professional football."

"In his role, Halil will continue to develop the Campus. I'm looking forward to working together and wish him all the best for this new and-for FC Bayern-important role," he added.

Altintop, who joined the setup at Bayern's academy in summer 2020, starting as assistant coach for the U16s before taking over the U17s, had recently been coordinating for youth players making the step up to the first team and overseeing the club's loan players.

His twin brother Hamit is a former Bayern Munich player.

