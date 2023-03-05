Haberler Football Bosnia-Herzegovina Premier League collects stuffed toys for child victims in quake-hit Türkiye

Fans of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Premier League teams threw stuffed toys onto the pitch Saturday in a symbol of solidarity with children affected by the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye.

Fans of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Premier League teams threw stuffed toys onto the pitch Saturday in a symbol of solidarity with children affected by the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye.

Fans brought the toys with them to matches between FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo and FK Sloboda Tuzla as well as FK Velez Mostar and FK Borac Banja Luka.

At halftime, they threw the toys on the field.

The campaign was organized in cooperation with the Pomozi.ba humanitarian aid organization as well as football clubs.

Pomozi.ba said the toys will be prepared to be sent to victims in the coming days.

Players, including those on substitute benches, volunteered to remove the toys from the pitch.

More than 45,000 people have been killed by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude quakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa.

