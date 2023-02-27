Jurgen Klinsmann named South Korea’s head coach

Jurgen Klinsmann has been appointed the new head coach of South Korea, the country's football association announced on Monday.

"I am very happy and honored to be the manager of the Korean soccer team. We are well aware that the Korean national team has been making and out for a long time," Klinsmann said in a statement.

"We will do our best to make successful results in the upcoming Asian Cup and the 2026 World Cup," he added.

The 58-year-old manager from Germany agreed to a three-and-a-half-year deal that will take him through the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Klinsmann previously served as a manager for the USA, Germany, Bayern Munich, and Hertha Berlin.

In his playing career, Klinsmann made appearances for several European clubs, including Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, and Bayern Munich.

Klinsmann was also part of the German national team that won the 1990 FIFA World Cup and the 1996 UEFA European Championship.