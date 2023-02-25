Haberler Football UEFA investigates after banned PSV fan attacked Sevilla goalkeeper

UEFA investigates after banned PSV fan attacked Sevilla goalkeeper

European ruling body UEFA has launched an investigation after Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was punched by a PSV fan during Thursday's Europa League match.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 25 Şubat 2023 Cumartesi 16:30
UEFA investigates after banned PSV fan attacked Sevilla goalkeeper
European ruling body UEFA has launched an investigation after Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was punched by a PSV fan during Thursday's Europa League match.

The on-field skirmish came near the end of the game, which saw PSV win 2-0 but suffer a 3-2 aggregate elimination against their LaLiga opponents.

Dmitrovic pinned down the pitch invader and held him to the ground before security arrived to escort him away.

UEFA is understood to have opened a case following the incident, which has been condemned by PSV, who said the fan should not have been in the stadium in the first place.

The Dutch club said in a statement: "PSV strongly condemn the incident on Thursday evening when a man invaded the pitch and confronted the goalkeeper. The person involved had already been handed a stadium ban."

PSV general manager Marcel Brands said: "This is not what we stand for at PSV. We feel ashamed and there is no place for that type of behaviour.

"We will consult the organizations involved to discuss how we can enforce stadium bans better, hopefully through reporting obligations. All PSV supporter organizations, who cheered on their team last night, unanimously and explicitly distance themselves from this disgraceful pitch invasion."

PSV said they would "await the investigations into the pitch invader made by the police and look to recover any financial damages."

Sevilla have been drawn to face Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce in the last 16 stage.

Six-time champions Sevilla are looking to extend their record haul in the competition, which began in its previous guise as the UEFA Cup, having last lifted the trophy in 2020 against Inter.

DİĞER
Son dakika Trabzonspor haberi: Trabzonspor maçı sonrası olay sözler! "Skandal karar..."
Mustafa Keser moral gecesinde dengesini kaybetti havuza düştü! Neye uğradığını şaşıran Mustafa Keser'in yardıma koşan ise...
F.Bahçe'den Liverpool'un yıldızına kanca!
Transfer kararını verdi! G.Saray...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Marcelo returns to boyhood club, Fluminese
Sergio Ramos retires from international football
Çılgın Sayısal Loto çekildi mi?
Niğde hangi fay hattı üzerinde?
Son dakika deprem mi oldu? - Niğde'de deprem!
3
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Haftanın MVP'si Guduric! Haftanın MVP'si Guduric! 16:28
Transfer kararını verdi! G.Saray... Transfer kararını verdi! G.Saray... 16:17
F.Bahçe seremoniye depremzede çocuklarla çıkacak F.Bahçe seremoniye depremzede çocuklarla çıkacak 16:13
Kartal'dan Çalhanoğlu harekatı! Kartal'dan Çalhanoğlu harekatı! 16:03
Inaki Pena'dan flaş karar! Galatasaray... Inaki Pena'dan flaş karar! Galatasaray... 15:05
Fenerbahçe Konyaspor maçı hangi kanalda? Fenerbahçe Konyaspor maçı hangi kanalda? 14:33
Daha Eski
Antalyaspor'da Beşiktaş maçı öncesi kadro sıkıntısı! Antalyaspor'da Beşiktaş maçı öncesi kadro sıkıntısı! 14:19
G.Saray'a İtalya'dan bir yıldız daha! G.Saray'a İtalya'dan bir yıldız daha! 14:05
Aslan'ın genç yıldızına Modric benzetmesi! Aslan'ın genç yıldızına Modric benzetmesi! 13:59
Gomis'ten veda iddiasına yanıt! Gomis'ten veda iddiasına yanıt! 13:11
Türkoğlu'ndan Frutti Extra Bursaspor’a ziyaret! Türkoğlu'ndan Frutti Extra Bursaspor’a ziyaret! 12:54
Aboubakar teknik heyete bu sözü verdi! Aboubakar teknik heyete bu sözü verdi! 12:52