Turkish Football Federation announces extension of winter transfer deadline

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) confirmed Saturday that the winter transfer deadline for the 2022-2023 football season has been extended.

"With the request of our Federation and the approval of FIFA, the 2022-2023 second transfer and registration period has been extended until March 5, 2023," the Federation said in a statement.

TFF previously released the new dates for the four Turkish Super Lig matches which were postponed because of the earthquakes in Türkiye.

The Fenerbahce versus Konyaspor, Giresunspor versus Kayserispor and Umraniyespor versus Adana Demirspor matches were suspended because of the earthquakes that devastated the southern region of Türkiye.

The Turkish Super Lig will resume Feb. 25 with two postponed clashes, including Fenerbahce vs. Konyaspor and Giresunspor vs. Kayserispor.

And another postponed week 23 clash between Umraniyespor and Adana Demirspor will be played Feb. 26.

Son dakika Fenerbahçe transfer haberleri: Jorge Jesus ülkesine gönderdi! Enner Valencia ve Serdar Dursun'a talip var
Yeşilçam'ın usta oyuncusu Hülya Koçyiğit: "Kaybettiğimiz canları geri getiremeyiz ama devlet-millet el ele yaralarımızı saracağız!"
Örnek bir kişilik Atsu: Yardımsever ve mütevazı...
Kartal'da N'Koudou çıkmazı! İkna edemediler
