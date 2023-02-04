Haberler Football 2024 Olympic torch relay to start in France's Marseille

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in France's Marseille

The 2024 Olympic torch relay will begin in Marseille, a famous French Mediterranean city, the Olympics announced on Friday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 04 Şubat 2023 Cumartesi 11:48
2024 Olympic torch relay to start in France's Marseille

The 2024 Olympic torch relay will begin in Marseille, a famous French Mediterranean city, the Olympics announced on Friday.

"The Olympic flame will make its first stop on the Paris 2024 Torch Relay in Marseille, France in the spring of 2024," it said in a statement.

"Following its lighting in Olympia (in Greece), the site of the Ancient Olympic Games, the flame will travel to Marseille in the South of France, transported on the Belem, a majestic three-masted vessel that first took to the seas in 1896," it said, adding that the ship will connect Athens to Marseille, as both cities have "a deep-rooted shared history."

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said that 10 Olympic sailing events and 10 football matches will be held in Marseille during the next year's Summer Games.

Marseille's Stade Orange Velodrome, a multi-purpose stadium and the home of Olympique Marseille, can host at least 67,000 spectators after the renovation works that finished in 2014.

The Olympics added that the torch relay route will be unveiled in May 2023.

The 2024 Summer Games will start with an opening ceremony on July 26 in Paris and will run through Aug. 11.

DİĞER
Son dakika: Adana Demirspor-F.Bahçe maçı sonrası ortalık yangın yeri! Olay sözler: "Basiretsiz biri..."
Türkiye bitti gitti Yunanistan'ın Hadise'sini buldu! Umut Evirgen'in hızlı aşk hayatı yerelden globale taşındı! İşte yeni sevgilisi
Cimbom'da derbi öncesi alarm verildi! 3 isim...
Fırtına UEFA listesini güncelledi! İşte değişiklikler
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup
Manchester United vs. Newcastle United in 2023 English League Cup final
İstanbul barajlarındaki doluluk oranı ne kadar oldu?
İstanbul sabah, öğlen, ikindi, akşam, yatsı namaz vakitleri 2023
Çılgın Sayısal Loto çekildi mi? (4 Şubat Cumartesi)
6
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Divan Kurulu Toplantısı | CANLI İZLE Divan Kurulu Toplantısı | CANLI İZLE 12:17
Sivasspor-Beşiktaş maçının VAR'ı açıklandı! Sivasspor-Beşiktaş maçının VAR'ı açıklandı! 12:11
Fırtına UEFA listesini güncelledi! İşte değişiklikler Fırtına UEFA listesini güncelledi! İşte değişiklikler 12:00
Sivasspor - Beşiktaş maçı hangi kanalda? Sivasspor - Beşiktaş maçı hangi kanalda? 11:57
F.Bahçe'den PSG'ye Arda Güler cevabı! Transferi... F.Bahçe'den PSG'ye Arda Güler cevabı! Transferi... 11:55
Mönchengladbach - Schalke maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta? Hangi kanalda canlı yayınlanacak? | Almanya Bundesliga Mönchengladbach - Schalke maçı ne zaman, saat kaçta? Hangi kanalda canlı yayınlanacak? | Almanya Bundesliga 11:50
Daha Eski
Bochum - Hoffenheim maçı saat kaçta? Bochum - Hoffenheim maçı saat kaçta? 11:45
Eintracht Frankfurt - Hertha Berlin maçı saat kaçta? Eintracht Frankfurt - Hertha Berlin maçı saat kaçta? 11:36
Köln - Leipzig maçı saat kaçta? Köln - Leipzig maçı saat kaçta? 11:32
Union Berlin - Mainz maçı saat kaçta? Union Berlin - Mainz maçı saat kaçta? 11:20
Borussia Dortmund - Freiburg maçı saat kaçta? Borussia Dortmund - Freiburg maçı saat kaçta? 11:13
Taraftarı yıkan iddia! İtalya'ya mı dönüyor? Taraftarı yıkan iddia! İtalya'ya mı dönüyor? 11:13