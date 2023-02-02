Haberler Football Manchester United vs. Newcastle United in 2023 English League Cup final

Manchester United eliminated Nottingham Forest from the English Football League Cup (Carabao Cup) with a 2-0 win Wednesday and will face Newcastle United in the domestic cup final.

At Manchester's Old Trafford, French forward Anthony Martial and Brazilian midfielder Fred scored second-half goals for the home team as Manchester United won the tie 5-0 on aggregate.

Last week, Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg.

The Carabao Cup final between Man Utd and Newcastle will be at Wembley Stadium on Feb. 26.

Newcastle reserved their place in the final after beating Southampton 3-1 on aggregate.

With nine titles, Liverpool are the most successful club in the Carabao Cup and are also defending champions.

Man Utd won the title five times, the last in 2017. Newcastle were the 1976 runners-up and have never won it.

