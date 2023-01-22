Haberler Football Moukoko extends contract with Dortmund until 2026

Moukoko extends contract with Dortmund until 2026

Borussia Dortmund have granted forward Youssoufa Moukoko a new contract until 2026, the Bundesliga club said on Saturday.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 22 Ocak 2023 Pazar 10:12
Moukoko extends contract with Dortmund until 2026
Borussia Dortmund have granted forward Youssoufa Moukoko a new contract until 2026, the Bundesliga club said on Saturday.

The current deal with the 18-year-old Germany international was set to expire this June.

"Youssoufa is an exceptional player that we have trained ourselves and in whom we still see huge development potential," sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

"It was important for us to conclude the negotiations this week so that we can all - and Youssoufa in particular - start the 2023 football year in peace and be fully focused on the sporting challenges," he added.

Since his debut in 2020, Moukoko has made 44 appearances and scored 11 goals. He holds the record as the youngest player to ever play in a Bundesliga game, with his first match at 16.

"It's no secret that I feel comfortable at Dortmund. I played in their youth academy, took my first steps in professional football here and now I'm ready to take the next step in my development together with the club," Moukoko said.

DİĞER
Son dakika haberi: Beşiktaş Vincent Aboubakar sonrası bombayı patlatıyor! Dünya yıldızının yerine geliyor...
Bedia Akartürk'ün son halini gören tanıyamıyor! 81 yaşında "Daha genç daha güzel görünmek istiyorum" dedi gerdirdi görenler: "Gerek var mıydı?"
F.Bahçe'de flaş Arda Güler kararı!
Konyaspor Beşiktaş'tan Hadziahmetovic'e karşılık onu istedi!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Mandanda calls time on France career
Man Utd complete quick comeback to win derby
YALOVA TOKİ KURA ÇEKİLİŞ SONUÇLARI
ANTALYA TOKİ KURA ÇEKİLİŞ SONUÇLARI
İstanbul sabah, öğlen, ikindi, akşam, yatsı namaz vakitleri 2023
2
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Konyaspor Beşiktaş'tan Hadziahmetovic'e karşılık onu istedi! Konyaspor Beşiktaş'tan Hadziahmetovic'e karşılık onu istedi! 09:44
Kim'in parası kimlere gitti? İşte şok gerçek Kim'in parası kimlere gitti? İşte şok gerçek 09:35
Maç sonu olay sözler! "G.Saray'da tek sıkıntı..." Maç sonu olay sözler! "G.Saray'da tek sıkıntı..." 09:15
Nihat Kahveci'den Icardi serzenişi! "90'dan aşağı gol at" Nihat Kahveci'den Icardi serzenişi! "90'dan aşağı gol at" 09:15
Usta yazardan Kerem Aktürkoğlu'na sert sözler! Usta yazardan Kerem Aktürkoğlu'na sert sözler! 09:04
Kayserispor'un Beşiktaş maçı kadrosu belli oldu Kayserispor'un Beşiktaş maçı kadrosu belli oldu 09:03
Daha Eski
O takımı reddetti! Transfer kararı... O takımı reddetti! Transfer kararı... 08:34
Çakar'dan hakem yorumu! "Yüzde 100..." Çakar'dan hakem yorumu! "Yüzde 100..." 07:49
Olay Icardi yorumu! "Kendi ayarında 3-4 futbolcu olsa..." Olay Icardi yorumu! "Kendi ayarında 3-4 futbolcu olsa..." 07:35
Flaş Beşiktaş sözleri! "Memnun değildim!" Flaş Beşiktaş sözleri! "Memnun değildim!" 01:14
Flaş Beşiktaş sözleri! "Memnun değildim!" Flaş Beşiktaş sözleri! "Memnun değildim!" 01:14
Sevilla sahasında kazandı! Sevilla sahasında kazandı! 01:13