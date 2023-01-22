Moukoko extends contract with Dortmund until 2026

The current deal with the 18-year-old Germany international was set to expire this June.
"Youssoufa is an exceptional player that we have trained ourselves and in whom we still see huge development potential," sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.
"It was important for us to conclude the negotiations this week so that we can all - and Youssoufa in particular - start the 2023 football year in peace and be fully focused on the sporting challenges," he added.
Since his debut in 2020, Moukoko has made 44 appearances and scored 11 goals. He holds the record as the youngest player to ever play in a Bundesliga game, with his first match at 16.
"It's no secret that I feel comfortable at Dortmund. I played in their youth academy, took my first steps in professional football here and now I'm ready to take the next step in my development together with the club," Moukoko said.
