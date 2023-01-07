Bayern Munich's Mazraoui faces heart problem after COVID-19 infection

Bayern Munich's Moroccan right-back Noussair Mazraoui has been sidelined on Friday for a heart issue after contracting coronavirus.

"After testing positive for Covid-19 during the World Cup, a follow-up examination in Munich has revealed that Noussair Mazraoui has been diagnosed with a mild inflammation of the pericardium. Wishing you all the best for a full and quick recovery, Nous!" Bayern Munich said on Twitter.

Mazraoui, 25, could not join his teammates as the German team went to Doha on Friday to prepare for the second half of the 2022-23 season between Jan. 6 and 12.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Mazraoui missed Morocco's quarterfinal match against Portugal for testing positive for coronavirus.

He played for Morocco in the World Cup semifinal that France won 2-0.

So Mazraoui will undergo a cure and will be ineligible for a while.

In July 2022, Mazraoui left Dutch powerhouse Ajax for Bayern Munich.