Dutch defender Blind terminates Ajax contract

Ajax on Tuesday confirmed that Dutch defender Daley Blind terminated his contract with the club.

"Over the course of the last few days, we reached an agreement with Daley to terminate his contract," Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar said in a statement.

"I hope he can find another club to end his successful career with. Together with Daley, we have decided on a match in the ArenA where he can say a proper goodbye to the supporters," he added.

Blind, who scored 12 goals in 333 matches, won seven Eredivisie titles in the top-tier Dutch football league and two Dutch Super Cup trophies with Ajax.

The 32-year-old defender previously played for FC Groningen and Manchester United as he helped the Red Devils to clinch the 2017 UEFA Europa League title.