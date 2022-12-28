Haberler Football Dutch defender Blind terminates Ajax contract

Dutch defender Blind terminates Ajax contract

Ajax on Tuesday confirmed that Dutch defender Daley Blind terminated his contract with the club.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 28 Aralık 2022 Çarşamba 12:31
Dutch defender Blind terminates Ajax contract

Ajax on Tuesday confirmed that Dutch defender Daley Blind terminated his contract with the club.

"Over the course of the last few days, we reached an agreement with Daley to terminate his contract," Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar said in a statement.

"I hope he can find another club to end his successful career with. Together with Daley, we have decided on a match in the ArenA where he can say a proper goodbye to the supporters," he added.

Blind, who scored 12 goals in 333 matches, won seven Eredivisie titles in the top-tier Dutch football league and two Dutch Super Cup trophies with Ajax.

The 32-year-old defender previously played for FC Groningen and Manchester United as he helped the Red Devils to clinch the 2017 UEFA Europa League title.


DİĞER
Kalın kaşları uzun saçlarıyla onu tanıyamadılar! Yalı Çapkını'nın Ferit'i eski hali ile hayal kırıklığı oldu!
Bileti kesildi! Halil Dervişoğlu Türkiye'ye geri dönüyor
G.Saray'da Di Maria heyecanı! Resmi açıklama...
Dzeko'dan G.Saray'a transfer cevabı!
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Pele's daughter shares photo with father
French football body lodges complaint against Argentine goalkeeper's taunting of Mbappe
💰DOLAR NE KADAR OLDU?
BARAJ DOLULUK ORANLARI İSTANBUL 2022
İSTANBUL NAMAZ VAKİTLERİ 2022 - İstanbul ezan saatleri
4
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
F.Bahçe 19'luk golcü için teklifin yaptı! F.Bahçe 19'luk golcü için teklifin yaptı! 13:46
Özbek'ten transfer sözleri! Devre arasında... Özbek'ten transfer sözleri! Devre arasında... 13:31
Anadolu Efes İsrail deplasmanında Anadolu Efes İsrail deplasmanında 13:20
Karşıyakalı Ertuğrul'dan kötü haber Karşıyakalı Ertuğrul'dan kötü haber 13:15
Beşiktaş'ta flaş gelişme! Şenol Güneş gönderiyor Beşiktaş'ta flaş gelişme! Şenol Güneş gönderiyor 12:54
F.Karagümrük - Trabzonspor maçı saat kaçta? F.Karagümrük - Trabzonspor maçı saat kaçta? 12:00
Daha Eski
Sürpriz iddia! G.Saray o isimle ilgileniyor Sürpriz iddia! G.Saray o isimle ilgileniyor 11:49
G.Saray'da Di Maria heyecanı! Resmi açıklama... G.Saray'da Di Maria heyecanı! Resmi açıklama... 11:37
Brest - Lyon maçı saat kaçta? Brest - Lyon maçı saat kaçta? 11:29
PSG - Strasbourg maçı saat kaçta? PSG - Strasbourg maçı saat kaçta? 11:25
Clermont - Lille maçı saat kaçta? Clermont - Lille maçı saat kaçta? 11:22
Çalımbay'dan dikkat çeken G.Saray yorumu! Çalımbay'dan dikkat çeken G.Saray yorumu! 11:17