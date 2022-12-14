Belgian football federation posts online job listing for national team coach

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) called for online applications to hire a new national team head coach after the country's World Cup disappointment.

"The RBFA is looking for a full-time national team coach who knows how to win," it said in a statement, adding that the new manager would have to be "extremely ambitious," with top-level international experience, football tactical knowledge, insights, and "the right personal skills."

The job advert stressed that they wanted a "serial winner" for the post, with experience in managing football stars to create a "close-knit group" and integrate young players.

It added that the new coach would also work in harmony with technology for player development.

"The football association is looking for a tactical expert who supports his choices with data, technology and objective parameters and draws on RBFA's sporting expertise and structure," it added.

Applications must be submitted before Jan. 10, 2023, after which a task force would start the selection process, the federation said.

Roberto Martinez, who had been head coach since 2016, guided the Belgians to their best-ever World Cup, a third-place finish in Russia 2018.

The 49-year-old left his position on Dec. 2, after their exit from the Qatar World Cup at the group stage.