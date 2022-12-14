Haberler Football Belgian football federation posts online job listing for national team coach

Belgian football federation posts online job listing for national team coach

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) called for online applications to hire a new national team head coach after the country's World Cup disappointment.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 14 Aralık 2022 Çarşamba 17:01
Belgian football federation posts online job listing for national team coach

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) called for online applications to hire a new national team head coach after the country's World Cup disappointment.

"The RBFA is looking for a full-time national team coach who knows how to win," it said in a statement, adding that the new manager would have to be "extremely ambitious," with top-level international experience, football tactical knowledge, insights, and "the right personal skills."

The job advert stressed that they wanted a "serial winner" for the post, with experience in managing football stars to create a "close-knit group" and integrate young players.

It added that the new coach would also work in harmony with technology for player development.

"The football association is looking for a tactical expert who supports his choices with data, technology and objective parameters and draws on RBFA's sporting expertise and structure," it added.

Applications must be submitted before Jan. 10, 2023, after which a task force would start the selection process, the federation said.

Roberto Martinez, who had been head coach since 2016, guided the Belgians to their best-ever World Cup, a third-place finish in Russia 2018.

The 49-year-old left his position on Dec. 2, after their exit from the Qatar World Cup at the group stage.



DİĞER
Çağatay Ulusoy'un jigolo imajı ortaya çıktı! Kilo verdi saçlarını uzattı... Çağatay Ulusoy'un yeni imajına beğeni yağdı!
Yemek kartları ile alışveriş kalktı mı? Açıklama geldi: "Değişen bir şey yok"
Almanya'da tutunamadı! Ezeli rakip kapıyor
TFF'den yeni uygulama! Resmen açıklandı
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
Sports legends' memories kept alive at new Qatar museum
2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals marked by unforgettable moments
Asgari ücrette son durum: Toplantıdan karar çıktı mı?
Başarı Teşvik Programı nedir, kimler başvurabilir?
KIZILELMA İLK UÇUŞUNU YAPTI!
1
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
G.Saray'a Inaki Pena'dan kötü haber! G.Saray'a Inaki Pena'dan kötü haber! 16:58
Eren Elmalı açıkladı! "En zorlandığım futbolcu..." Eren Elmalı açıkladı! "En zorlandığım futbolcu..." 16:23
Beşiktaş Başkanı Çebi'den sponsorlara teşekkür! Beşiktaş Başkanı Çebi'den sponsorlara teşekkür! 16:10
Beşiktaş - Giresunspor maçı saat kaçta? Beşiktaş - Giresunspor maçı saat kaçta? 15:27
Altınordu'da Kahraman dönemi sona erdi Altınordu'da Kahraman dönemi sona erdi 15:24
Almanya'da tutunamadı! Ezeli rakip kapıyor Almanya'da tutunamadı! Ezeli rakip kapıyor 15:09
Daha Eski
Hazırlık maçlarında göze giremedi! Taraftar tepkili Hazırlık maçlarında göze giremedi! Taraftar tepkili 14:45
Karate ve güreşten sonra karma dövüşte de zirvede Karate ve güreşten sonra karma dövüşte de zirvede 14:33
Bahçeşehir Koleji - Bilbao Berri Basket maçı saat kaçta? Bahçeşehir Koleji - Bilbao Berri Basket maçı saat kaçta? 14:23
Belçika teknik direktörlük için iş ilanı açtı! Belçika teknik direktörlük için iş ilanı açtı! 14:12
Türk Telekom - London Lions maçı saat kaçta? Türk Telekom - London Lions maçı saat kaçta? 14:09
Beşiktaş'ta Tayfur Bingöl hedefini açıkladı! Beşiktaş'ta Tayfur Bingöl hedefini açıkladı! 14:07