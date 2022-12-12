Haberler Football Sports legends' memories kept alive at new Qatar museum

Sports legends' memories kept alive at new Qatar museum

One of the world's largest sports museums, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum is a popular place for football fans to visit in between matches during the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 12 Aralık 2022 Pazartesi 16:46
Sports legends' memories kept alive at new Qatar museum

One of the world's largest sports museums, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum is a popular place for football fans to visit in between matches during the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Opened just this March, the museum spanning nearly 19,000 square meters (204,000 square feet), located conveniently near Khalifa International Stadium, one of the Gulf country's World Cup venues, boasts a remarkable collection of memorabilia from legendary athletes.

It has seven gallery spaces to house special items from the world of sports.

At least 150,000 people have so far visited the museum, which includes special items such as the ball used at the very first World Cup, in 1930, and an Argentina jersey worn by legendary forward Diego Armando Maradona in the 1986 World Cup.

Maradona, who died in 2020, had this jersey on when he scored twice-including his famous "Hand of God" goal-against England in the 1986 quarterfinals.

Football fans can also view an autographed jersey once worn by Brazilian legend and three-time world champion Pele.

The museum also has the ball that Pele used to score his 1,000th goal during the 1969 Santos vs. Vasco da Gama match and the boots he wore in the 1970 World Cup final, when Brazil beat Italy 4-1.

In addition, former French midfielder Zinedine Zidane's autographed 1998 France jersey, when France secured a World Cup title for the first time, is also on display.

Jerseys worn by famed football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Xavi, Gerd Muller, Samuel Eto'o, and David Beckham can also be seen.

In a separate gallery, fans can see items from the Olympics, items including torches of winter and summer games since 1936, medals, badges, and mascots.

Visitors have a chance to see the gloves boxing great Muhammad Ali wore in 1964 when he won his first heavyweight title, Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari car from 2000, basketball legend Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls jersey, former Olympic Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt's autographed running shoes, as well as three-time Turkish Olympic champion Naim Suleymanoglu's weightlifting singlet.

A Ballon d'Or award earned by Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi can also be seen in the museum.

Messi, 35, who is still an active player for the Argentina national team and Paris Saint-Germain, won the Ballon d'Or a full seven times, in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, and 2021.

'EXCITING MUSEUM'

Scheherazade Gaffoor, a football fan from South Africa, told Anadolu Agency that the museum is "exciting," and that she enjoyed her visit.

"I just love this museum. I think it is such an amazing development for Qatar," Gaffoor said.

"Because a lot of people think the region is new to football. They don't know much about it. But then you come to the museum and you see here that actually there is a long history and stories to tell."

Gaffoor said she especially liked the museum's football section, saying: "Because it is new, it is different, and it gives some background. You go to the games at the World Cup but then you don't know the back story or how it all started, how it all began. Then to come here as a South African to see things mentioned about South Africa is very exciting."

Nacho Alanso Alasino, wearing an Argentina shirt during his visit, said that he loves football and the spirit of the game.

"There is a very special shirt here (Maradona's). We don't know where the shirt of Maradona was going. Now it's in private hands but hopefully one day it can be seen publicly," he added.

DİĞER
Son dakika transfer haberleri: Cristiano Ronaldo'ya bir darbe daha! Sözleşmesi feshedilmişti, milli takımdan arkadaşını alıyorlar...
Podyumun sarı fırtınası Gizem Özdilli'nin son halini görenler gözlerine inanamadı! Gizem Özdilli artık 50 yaşında son hali...
F.Bahçe de ilgileniyordu! Karar verildi
G.Saray'a o golcüden kötü haber! Rakipler çoğaldı
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals marked by unforgettable moments
France beat England 2-1 to reach World Cup semifinals
EYT'de 3 koşul sağlandı: Milyonların gözü 26 Aralık'ta!
Çılgın Sayısal Loto sorgulama ekranı (12 Aralık)
Evde Bakım Maaşı sorgulama ve yatan iller listesi (Aralık 2022)
3
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
Ferdi'ye Alman kancası! Böyle duyurdu Ferdi'ye Alman kancası! Böyle duyurdu 17:07
Okan Buruk akademi oyuncuları ile buluştu! Okan Buruk akademi oyuncuları ile buluştu! 17:02
Weghorst geri çağırılacak mı? Resmi açıklama geldi! Weghorst geri çağırılacak mı? Resmi açıklama geldi! 16:51
F.Bahçe de ilgileniyordu! Karar verildi F.Bahçe de ilgileniyordu! Karar verildi 16:13
Sevgilisi için bunu yapacak! 6 yıl sonra... Sevgilisi için bunu yapacak! 6 yıl sonra... 16:06
F.Bahçe'den sakatlık açıklaması F.Bahçe'den sakatlık açıklaması 15:47
Daha Eski
Beşiktaş Antalya'da çalışmalarına devam etti Beşiktaş Antalya'da çalışmalarına devam etti 15:42
G.Saray'a o golcüden kötü haber! Rakipler çoğaldı G.Saray'a o golcüden kötü haber! Rakipler çoğaldı 15:21
Yeni hedefi Fırtına'dan! O ismi istiyor Yeni hedefi Fırtına'dan! O ismi istiyor 14:33
Halkbank hocası Atik'ten Berlin maçı sözleri Halkbank hocası Atik'ten Berlin maçı sözleri 14:32
Tofaş - Merkezefendi basketbol maçı saat kaçta? Tofaş - Merkezefendi basketbol maçı saat kaçta? 14:17
Kruse'den mesaj var! "Güzel bir haber olacak" Kruse'den mesaj var! "Güzel bir haber olacak" 14:08