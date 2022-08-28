Liverpool equal Premier League scoring record with 9-0 win against Bournemouth

Liverpool equaled the biggest win record in the English Premier League with a 9-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Luis Diaz opened the score in the third minute, as Harvey Elliott made it 2-0 three minutes later at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold netted the third goal of Liverpool in the 28th minute, and Roberto Firmino scored another goal for the Reds three minutes later.

Virgil van Dijk declared the score of the first half, 5-0.

At the beginning of the second half, Chris Mepham of Bournemouth put the ball to his own net in the 46th minute, and Firmino netted his second goal in the 62nd minute.

Fabio Carvalho scored the eighth goal of his team in the 80th minute, and Diaz, in the 85th minute, declared the final score, 9-0.

With this triumph, Liverpool clinched their first win after winless first three games in the 2022-23 season of Premier League as they lost against Manchester United 1-2 last week.

In the Premier League, Manchester United won twice with 9-0; first against Ipswich Town in 1995 and the second win was against Southampton in 2021. In 2019, Leicester City beat Southampton with the same score.