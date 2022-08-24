Haberler Football Football league restarts in Ukraine

Football league restarts in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Premier League restarted Tuesday after six months in only stadiums where bomb shelters are located because of Russia's military intervention in that country.

Football Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 24 Ağustos 2022 Çarşamba 09:16 Güncelleme Tarihi: 24 Ağustos 2022 Çarşamba 09:16
Football league restarts in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Premier League restarted Tuesday after six months in only stadiums where bomb shelters are located because of Russia's military intervention in that country.

Matches are being played without spectators and they are only held in Kyiv or the west of the country, to be more secure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promoted the return of football to raise morale in the country ahead of the anniversary of Ukraine's Independence Day on Aug. 24.

The opening match of the season saw Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist Kharkiv playing to a 0-0 draw at Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kyiv.

Russia launched a war Feb. 24 against Ukraine, one day before the start of the second half of the 2021-22 football season.

DİĞER
Son dakika...Yeşilçam'ın 'kötü adamı' Ali Güney hayatını kaybetti!
Arka Sıradakiler dizisinin Gamze'siydi... Sinem Öztürk üzücü haberi duyurdu kan bağışı istedi: "KMML tedavisi görüyordu AML hastalığına evrildi"
Usta yazardan flaş Jesus yazısı! "Rakip uyandırma şefi"
Performansının sırrı ortaya çıktı! Sözleşme...
SON DAKİKA
Anasayfa Anasayfa Beşiktaş Beşiktaş Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe Galatasaray Galatasaray Trabzonspor Trabzonspor
PSG destroy Lille 7-1 in French league
Tuchel in talks over extending contract at Chelsea
TOKİ BAŞVURU ŞARTLARI 2022 - TOKİ başvuruları ne zaman başlıyor, kimler başvurabilir? | TOKİ sosyal konut projesi gerekli belgeler nelerdir?
KIŞ GELMEDEN YAĞMURLAR GELDİ! 24 Ağustos 2022 bugün hava nasıl olacak? - Son dakika İstanbul, Ankara, İzmir hava durumu
Akdeniz'de korkutan deprem!
5
Fotomaç Keşfet
Son Dakika
F.Bahçe'nin gözdesinde flaş gelişme! Inter... F.Bahçe'nin gözdesinde flaş gelişme! Inter... 10:15
Cenk Tosun'dan flaş sözler! Cenk Tosun'dan flaş sözler! 09:58
Fırtına evinde Kopenhag'a esecek! Fırtına evinde Kopenhag'a esecek! 09:36
Usta yazardan flaş Jesus yazısı! "Rakip uyandırma şefi" Usta yazardan flaş Jesus yazısı! "Rakip uyandırma şefi" 09:33
F.Bahçe'de o ismin sözleşmesi feshedildi! F.Bahçe'de o ismin sözleşmesi feshedildi! 09:32
Performansının sırrı ortaya çıktı! Sözleşme... Performansının sırrı ortaya çıktı! Sözleşme... 08:43
Daha Eski
Kartal'da ayrılık! İki isimden biri yolcu Kartal'da ayrılık! İki isimden biri yolcu 07:46
Konyaspor Cikalleshi'yi Suudi Arabistan'a kiraladı! Konyaspor Cikalleshi'yi Suudi Arabistan'a kiraladı! 01:15
Konyaspor Cikalleshi'yi Suudi Arabistan'a kiraladı! Konyaspor Cikalleshi'yi Suudi Arabistan'a kiraladı! 01:14
Maccabi Haifa Devler Ligi'nde! Maccabi Haifa Devler Ligi'nde! 00:03
Maccabi Haifa Devler Ligi'nde! Maccabi Haifa Devler Ligi'nde! 00:03
Viktoria Plzen geriden gelip turladı! Viktoria Plzen geriden gelip turladı! 00:00