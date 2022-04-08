UEFA chief Ceferin relieved as FIFA cans biennial World Cup plan

Infantino said FIFA had never proposed the change to the tournament that has taken place every four years since the first edition in 1930.
But Infantino had been seen by many as a cheerleader for the switch, making a widely criticised claim in January that opportunities delivered by a World Cup every two years could provide impetus for African migrants to avoid treacherous crossings to Europe, suggesting they could avoid "death in the sea".
Ceferin told a news conference on Thursday: "We are happy FIFA ordered that it is finally off the table, the biennial World Cup.
"Formally it was not proposed by FIFA, but it was encouraged by FIFA. It's good they've listened to the football community.
"For me, it's very good that this project that is more or less a nonsense is off the table."
Former Arsenal manager Wenger, as FIFA's chief of global development, had been the main advocate for the biennial World Cup, promoting the concept widely ahead of a possible vote and nailing his colours firmly to the mast.
Infantino claimed the alterations would yield significant financial returns if the plans were approved, with a boost of $4.4 billion in the first four-year cycle of a new international calendar, which would climb to $6.6 billion if each confederation also switched its regional competition to become biennial.
A vote now appears highly unlikely to happen in the near future, and Ceferin questioned whether there should be any other major tournaments added to the international calendar.
"About new tournaments, I don't think there's much time for new competitions, but let's speak about it and let's see," Ceferin said. "For now, we didn't discuss it."
