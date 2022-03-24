Inter Milan extend Croatian midfielder Brozovic's contract for 4 years

"FC Internazionale Milano have announced that they have reached an agreement to extend Marcelo Brozovic's contract. The 29-year-old midfielder will be an Inter player until 30 June 2026," Inter said in a statement.

Brozovic left Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia for Inter in 2015, his first overseas experience.

In his seven-year spell at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, Brozovic scored 26 goals and made 35 assists in 279 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

He won the 2021 Italian Serie A title as Inter became domestic champions for the first time in 11 years.

In addition, Brozovic is a FIFA World Cup silver medalist.

He helped Croatia get to the final in Russia 2018 but lost 4-2 to France.