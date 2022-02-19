Frankfurt veteran Hasebe to play one more season then coach

"Frankfurt has become my home in recent years and Eintracht are my club," said the Japanese, who will be 39 by the end of season 2022/23. "We've achieved a lot together in the last eight years and I'm delighted that our journey is set to continue.
"I still feel fit and able to play football at a high level. Eintracht are also giving me the opportunity to take my first steps as a top-level coach, which I'm very grateful for."
Hasebe joined Frankfurt in 2014 from Nuremberg and won the 2018 German Cup with Eintracht having lifted the 2009 Bundesliga with Wolfsburg.
