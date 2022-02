South Korea defeated Syria 2-0 with Jin-Su Kim and Kwon Chang-hoon's goals on Tuesday.

With this result, South Korea placed second behind leaders Iran in Asian Football Confederation (AFC) World Cup qualifiers Group A with 20 points and made it to the finals.

Host nation Qatar, as well as Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, Iran and South Korea have qualified for the World Cup so far.