Istanbul to host 2023 UEFA Champions League final

The Istanbul Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host the 2023 Champions League final match, according to the official Twitter account of UEFA.

The UEFA Executive Board also decided that the European club season kick-off of the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons will take place in Istanbul.

For its part, the Turkish Football Federation said in its website: "The selection of Turkey as the host of an outstanding start-of-season event such as the UEFA premiere reinforced the confidence in our country in organizing international events."

St. Petersburg is set to host the Champions League final in 2022, London in 2024, and Munich in 2025.