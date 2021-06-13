Denmark midfielder Eriksen’s condition ‘stable’

"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination," the DBU announced on Twitter.

"The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident," the statement read referring to Saturday's Euro 2020 game between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen where the 29-year-old midfielder collapsed during the match.

"We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the Royal Families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc," the statement added.

"We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish FA, where we will make sure they are all passed on to Christian and his family," it said.

On Saturday, near the end of the first half at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Eriksen seemed to pass out while trying to get control of the ball.

Medical staff rushed to the pitch to give a cardiac massage to the 29-year-old Inter Milan star.

Following their efforts, Eriksen was put on a stretcher to exit the Group B match.

When he was put in an oxygen mask on the stretcher, he could be seen putting his left hand on his forehead.

The Danish team formed a ring around him to block people from taking pictures or video.

Eriksen is a Denmark regular, having scored 36 goals in 108 international caps for his nation since his debut in 2010.

Seen as one of the most reputable players in Europe, Eriksen played for Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur before his move to Inter in 2020.