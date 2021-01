Thomas Tuchel is to be the new coach at Chelsea, the club from England's Premier League says.

Tuchel, a former coach for Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, follows Frank Lampard, a Chelsea icon who held the role for 18 months.

The 42-year-old Lampard steered Chelsea to a Champions League place in his first season in charge, but with the club sitting ninth in the Premier League, owner Roman Abramovich decided to act, dismissing him on Monday.