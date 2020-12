The 47-year-old manager was banned over his unsportsmanlike conduct against the referee in Week 14 game between Basaksehir and Fenerbahce.

Buruk was shown a red card in the 71st minute of the match for protesting the referee. He was also fined 38,000 Turkish liras ($5,139). Basaksehir midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci, who was sent off in the same game, was also banned for one match.