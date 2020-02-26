Zinedine Zidane on Hazard: I don't know if his season is over

Zidane unsure if injured Hazard's season is over - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
Zidane on Hazard: I don't know if his season is over

manager says he is unsure if forward Eden Hazard will play again this season after fracturing his right ankle at the weekend.

Eden Hazard, 29, faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining the injury in Saturday 1-0 defeat at Levante.

The Belgian had been out of action for nearly three months due to another ankle injury and was making only his second appearance since his return. "I don't know if his season is over, I don't know but I hope not," Zidane told a news conference before Wednesday's Champions League last 16 first-leg clash against .

Hazard was seen as the heir to when he joined from last year for 100 million euros ($108.68 million) but injuries have limited the Belgian to 15 appearances and one goal.

"I don't know if he'll need an operation, it's not my area. I can see he's not happy. It's important he stays positive but, of course, it's difficult," Zidane added. "It's a bad moment, it won't be easy and he'll feel like this for a while."

