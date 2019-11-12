Turkey target Iceland to seal EURO 2020 finals - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
12 Kasım 2019, Salı
Turkey target Iceland to seal EURO 2020 finals

Turkish national football team eye 's match over to seal the UEFA finals spot.

The Group H leaders will have 2020 ticket even if they get a draw against Iceland in Istanbul. Meanwhile the visitors should win to keep their hopes alive.

Turkey have two matches left qualifying group, on . 17, Turkey will visit to close out group phase.

Turkey - on the verge of qualifying for the EURO 2020 - is currently at the first spot in qualification group with 19 points, ahead of France with the same points total.



Turkey will face Iceland at the Turk Telekom Stadium - also known as Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex - in Istanbul, on Nov. 14 to enter the EURO finals.

Currently at 15 points and in the third spot, Iceland must win, then wait for Turkey to drop points against Andorra.

The other teams in the group, Albania, Andorra and Moldova have been eliminated.

Top two teams in each group will qualify directly for the EURO 2020.

Turkey are set to join a EURO tournament for the fifth time in history even if they complete the qualifying group in the second spot.

The Turkish team previously qualified for the EURO 1996, 2000, 2008 and 2016.

Thursday's match between Turkey and Iceland will kick off 8 p.m. local time (1700GMT).

GROUP H STANDİNGS:

Teams P W D L For Against Pts
1- Turkey 8 6 1 1 16 3 19
2- France 8 6 1 1 21 5 19
3- Iceland 8 5 0 3 12 10 15
4- Albania 8 4 0 4 14 10 12
5- Andorra 8 1 0 7 1 16 3
6- Moldova 8 1 0 7 2 22 3
  12.11.2019
