Argentina qualify for quarter-finals
Argentina bag last eight ticket in 2019 Copa America, beating Qatar 2-0 in group match.
The South American football powerhouse Argentina advanced to the quarter-final stage in the 2019 Copa America, beating Qatar 2-0 late Sunday.
Argentina bagged the last eight ticket as Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez and Manchester City star Sergio Aguero netted against underdogs Qatar in the Group B match.
After the third matches, Group B runners-up Argentina -- having four points -- went through the knockout stage in Copa America.
In addition, the Group B leaders Colombia qualified for the quarter-finals as they won against Paraguay 1-0 on Sunday.
Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cuellar put the ball into Paraguay net in the first half. Colombia won their all three matches in this group.
Copa America's host nation Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Colombia and Peru are now in the quarter-finals and there are only three berths available for this phase.
In the quarter-finals Argentina will take on Venezuela.
The other teams in the last eight, Brazil, Colombia and Peru are waiting for their opponents each.
- 24.06.2019
