Argentina qualify for quarter-finals - Son dakika Football haberleri - Fotomaç
24 Haziran 2019, Pazartesi
CANLI ENGLISH BUGÜNKÜ FOTOMAÇ
Haberler Football Haberleri Argentina qualify for quarter-finals

Argentina qualify for quarter-finals

Argentina qualify for quarter-finals

Argentina bag last eight ticket in 2019 Copa America, beating Qatar in group match.

The South American football powerhouse Argentina advanced to the quarter-final stage in the 2019 Copa America, beating Qatar late Sunday.

Argentina bagged the last eight ticket as Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez and star Sergio Aguero netted against underdogs Qatar in the Group B match.

After the third matches, Group B runners-up Argentina -- having four points -- went through the knockout stage in Copa America.

In addition, the Group B leaders Colombia qualified for the quarter-finals as they won against Paraguay 1-0 on Sunday.

Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cuellar put the ball into Paraguay net in the first half. Colombia won their all three matches in this group.

Copa America's host nation Brazil, , Argentina, Colombia and Peru are now in the quarter-finals and there are only three berths available for this phase.

In the quarter-finals Argentina will take on Venezuela.

The other teams in the last eight, Brazil, Colombia and Peru are waiting for their opponents each.

  1. 24.06.2019
YORUMLAR yorum yapıldı
haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

Argentina qualify for quarter-finals haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)

habere yorum yaz! haberin tüm yorumlarını OKUYUN ( yorum)

ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.


Turkuvaz olarak kişisel verilerinizi işliyor, aynı zamanda kanunlarda öngörülen teknik ve idari tedbirleri alarak bu verilerinizin korunması için elimizden gelen tüm çabayı gösteriyoruz. İşlenen kişisel verilerinize ilişkin aydınlatma metnine veri politikası sayfasını ziyaret ederek ulaşabilirsiniz.
BİZE ULAŞIN