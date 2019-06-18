Ex-FIFA boss Michel Platini arrested amid investigation

Former UEFA president Michel Platini has been arrested by French authorities on Tuesday in an investigation regarding the awarding of 2022 World Cup, local press reported.

Platini was taken into custody and taken to the premises of the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police (OCLCIFF), according to a report by the French investigative website Mediapart.

Platini, who is a French football legend, served as the UEFA president after his election in 2007 until 2015 until he was banned by the FIFA Ethic Committee in relation to a corruption investigation relating to the awarding of 2022 World Cup.

Qatar was announced in December 2010 as the hosts of the biggest football event in 2022.