18 Haziran 2019, Salı
Ex- boss arrested amid investigation

Ex-FIFA boss Michel Platini arrested amid investigation

Platini was taken into custody in relation to a probe relating to to Qatar, local reports say

Former president has been arrested by French authorities on Tuesday in an investigation regarding , local press reported.

Platini was taken into custody and taken to the premises of the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police (OCLCIFF), according to a report by the French investigative website Mediapart.

Platini, who is a French football legend, served as the UEFA president after his election in 2007 until 2015 until he was banned by the Ethic Committee in relation to a corruption investigation relating to the awarding of 2022 .

Qatar was announced in December 2010 as the hosts of the biggest football event in 2022.

  1. 18.06.2019
  2. Güncelleme: 18.06.2019 20:43
