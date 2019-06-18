Ex-FIFA boss Michel Platini arrested amid investigation
Platini was taken into custody in relation to a probe relating to the awarding of 2022 World Cup to Qatar, local reports say
Former UEFA president Michel Platini has been arrested by French authorities on Tuesday in an investigation regarding the awarding of 2022 World Cup, local press reported.
Platini was taken into custody and taken to the premises of the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police (OCLCIFF), according to a report by the French investigative website Mediapart.
Platini, who is a French football legend, served as the UEFA president after his election in 2007 until 2015 until he was banned by the FIFA Ethic Committee in relation to a corruption investigation relating to the awarding of 2022 World Cup.
Qatar was announced in December 2010 as the hosts of the biggest football event in 2022.
- 18.06.2019
- Güncelleme: 18.06.2019 20:43
-
Hafıza kaybı yaşayan Datome hastaneye kaldırıldı
Toplam 2
Yorum
22.yy Abilik sacmaligi sadece fenere mahsus .kulübede Darülaceze oldu.
-
Son dakika... Ayrılık kararı sonrası Quaresma: Gerçekleri açıklayacağım!
Toplam 1
Yorum
halo bu kulüpte imzalar kalplere atılır..pooaaahhhh..
-
Ahmet Ağaoğlu: Artık deniz bitti
Toplam 1
Yorum
arif mevcut kadroyu tutarsan transfer yapmana gerek yok, onazi de iyileşince tamamdır Trabzon şampiyonluğun en büyük adayı olur
Ex-FIFA boss Michel Platini arrested amid investigation haberine yapılan yorumlar ( yorum)
ÖNEMLİ NOT: Bu sayfalarda yayınlanan okur yorumları okuyucuların kendilerine ait görüşlerdir. Yazılan yorumlardan FOTOMAÇ veya fotomac.com.tr hiçbir şekilde sorumlu tutulamaz.