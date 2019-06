Juventus appoints Sarri as new coach

Italian football powerhouse Juventus has hired Maurizio Sarri as their new coach, the club said on Sunday.

Juventus stated on its website that Sarri, 60, was hired as coach under a three-year deal running through June 30, 2022.

"And now the adventure begins for him in Turin: welcome to Juventus!" the club added.

Sarri returned to Italy after spending one season with English club Chelsea, where he lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy in May 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This cup is Sarri's only major trophy win.

Before his one-year spell with the London giants, Sarri coached Italy's Napoli from 2015 to 2018.