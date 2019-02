Barcelona defender pledges future to his club

panish football giants Barcelona agreed to renew its deal with Jordi Alba until 2024, the club said on Thursday.

Barcelona and left back Alba, 29, agreed to ink a new deal for the next five seasons with a buyout clause amounted to 500 million euros ($569.2 million), Spain's top-tier La Liga team announced on website.

Having joined Barcelona from Valencia in July 2012, Alba won 14 titles with Barca --including four La Liga titles -- and is now spending his seventh season with this club.

In 2015, Alba lifted the UEFA Champions League title.

The Spanish international scored 14 goals in 282 Barcelona appearances.