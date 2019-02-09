World mourns Argentinian player Sala killed in crash

World football on Friday mourned the death of Argentinian forward Emiliano Sala, who was killed in a plane crash in the English Channel last month.

European clubs shared messages on Twitter offered condolences to Sala's family and friends.

"Rest in peace, Emiliano," Chelsea said.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the friends and family of Emiliano Sala and all those at Cardiff City FC and Nantes following last night's sad news," said Tottenham.

Late Thursday British police confirmed the body recovered from a plane wreckage in English Channel was Emiliano Sala.





Sala was on his way to join his new club, Cardiff City FC, after signing a £15 million ($19.5 million) contract.

His new team shared their thoughts on the microblogging site.

"We offer our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of Emiliano," it said.

"We'll never forget you, Emi'," his former club Nantes said on Twitter, adding the French team retired his number 9 jersey to pay tribute to Sala as he became one of Nantes legends.

Separately, Turkey's 'Big Three', Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray each offered support to Sala's family on Twitter.

"Our deepest condolences to the loved-ones of Emiliano Sala and his fans at Cardiff City FC and Nantes," Besiktas said.

"Our thoughts are with the families and friends of Emiliano and pilot David Ibbotson and with everyone at Cardiff City FC and Nantes," Fenerbahce stated.

"On behalf of everyone at Galatasaray... Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Emiliano Sala. #RIPSala," Galatasaray tweeted.

Dorset Police said the families of Sala and the pilot, David Ibbotson, have been updated with the news and will continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officers.



Anthorities said the coroners will continue to investigate the circumstances of this death, supported by Dorset Police.

The body was recovered from the wreckage of a single-turbine airplane that crashed Jan. 21.

The plane was en route to Cardiff from Nantes, France when it vanished from radars near the Channel Islands. Sala and Ibbotson were the only ones onboard.

Sala played for Nantes before joining Cardiff City of the Premier League. The Argentinian striker also played in other French clubs, including Bordeaux and SM Caen. He was 28 years old.