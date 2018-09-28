UEFA, football's top governing body in Europe, on Thursday picked Germany to host the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship.

According to UEFA, Germany received 12 votes and Turkey, four. There was one abstention.

After congratulating both football associations for their bids, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said: "I am really looking forward to another celebration of the best of European national team football in 2024 and I know that Germany will be fantastic hosts and that we will see a wonderful tournament both on and off the pitch."

Germany has hosted the 1974 and 2006 FIFA World Cup tournaments. West Germany had hosted the EURO 1988 tournament.