Sanchez becomes England's top earner

Manchester United's new signing from Arsenal, Alexis Sanchez, set his seal on the mid-season transfer window when he decided to leave the north London club for a hefty salary at his new home.

The British media claimed on Tuesday that the 29-year-old Chilean forward, who agreed to play for Manchester United for four-and-a-half years, will be the English Premier League's top earner with £500,000 ($697,812) weekly.



Other Man U stars are following Sanchez in the Premier League's list of top earners.

The team's French central midfielder Paul Pogba earns £290,000 ($404,964) a week, while Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku gets £250,000 ($349,229), and Swedish veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets £220,000 ($307,307).

Lucky 7

Sanchez will be wearing the number 7 jersey at Man U, a storied number for the team.

During the 1965-66 football season George Best wore the team's number 7, as did Eric Cantona in 1992-1997, David Beckham in 1997-2003, Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003-2009, and most recently Memphis Depay in 2015-2017.







Sanchez's move strengthens Man U offense

Alexis Sanchez's move to the club consolidated Manchester United's offense line.

The team has scored 49 goals in 24 English Premier League matches this season.

Lukaku is now the team's top scorer with 11 goals, followed by Anthony Martial with nine, Jesse Lingard with seven, Marcus Rashford with four, and Juan Mata and Pogba with three each.

Sanchez scored seven goals in 19 Premier League matches at Arsenal this season.

Manchester United announced Sanchez's signing on Monday evening.

Announcing the transfer on its official website, the English giants transferred Sanchez from Arsenal while sending Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the English club.