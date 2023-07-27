Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce win comfortably against Zimbru in UEFA Conference League

Fenerbahce played to a 5-0 comfortable win Wednesday against Zimbru in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round.

Fenerbahce played to a 5-0 comfortable win Wednesday against Zimbru in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round.

The club from Istanbul broke the deadlock when Ferdi Kadioglu made a long-range finish at Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Complex.

Dusan Tadic assisted on the goal in the 11th minute.

Fenerbahce doubled the lead three minutes later with a close-range shot from Ryan Kent with an assist from Edin Dzeko.

Dzeko netted the third goal in the 61st minute and Sebastian Szymanski scored two minutes later for Fenerbahce.

Mert Hakan Yandas assisted Dzeko as Dzeko added another assist with a stunning pass to Szymanski.

Joshua King produced an 88-minute goal at the end of the match for the Istanbul club.

Wednesday's results:

Struga - Buducnost Podgorica: 1-0

FK RFS - Sabah: 0-2

Midtjylland - Progres : 2-0

CSKA 1948 - FCSB: 0-1

Neman - Balzan: 2-0

