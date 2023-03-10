Sevilla claims 2-0 win over Fenerbahce in UEFA Europa League

Sevilla defeated Fenerbahce 2-0 Thursday in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

Neither team was able to produce a goal in the first half, but Joan Jordan broke the deadlock in the 56th minute at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Erik Lamela doubled the lead with a close-range finish in the 85th minute and the match ended 2-0.

The second leg will be held in Istanbul on March 16.

Last 16 results:

Roma - Real Sociedad: 2-0

Sporting Lizbon - Arsenal: 2-2

Union Berlin - Union Saint-Gilloise : 3-3

Bayer Leverkusen - Ferencvaros: 2-0

Juventus - Freiburg: 1-0

Shakhtar Donetsk - Feyenoord: 1-1

Manchester United - Real Betis: 4-1