Fenerbahce beat AEK 2-0 in Europa League group stage match

Fenerbahce beat AEK Larnaca 2-0 Thursday on Matchday 3 of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Fenerbahce's Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi opened the scoring with a left-footed finish in the 26th minute at Ulker Stadium.

Chaos in AEK's penalty area after Fenerbahce's free-kick ended with an own goal by Rafail Mamas in the 80th minute and the match ended 2-0.

AEK's goalie Kenan Piric rescued his team from a more devastating defeat with his key saves against the Yellow Canaries' attacks.

Fenerbahce climbed to the top of the Group B standings with 7 points after the victory while AEK lies in third spot with three points.

Monaco defeats Trabzonspor 3-1

Another Turkish club, Trabzonspor, was defeated by French club AS Monaco 3-1 Thursday on Matchday 3 of Group H in the UEFA Europa League.

Trabzonspor's Uruguayan forward Maximiliano Gomez's early red card in the 12th minute hurt the Turkish team's chances, as just three minutes later, Wissam Ben Yedder drew first blood for Monaco at Stade Louis II.

Yedder scored another one just before the first half's end, in the 47th minute.

Monaco defender Axel Disasi made it 3-0 for the French club in the 55th minute and then Anastasios Bakasetas netted Trabzonspor's only goal in the 72nd minute.

AS Monaco are placed second with six points and a goal difference while Trabzonspor are third with three points, ahead of Crvena zvezda with a goal difference in the Group H standings.