Hull City reach deal with Fenerbahce to sign on Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan

Hull City has reportedly reached an agreement with Fenerbahce to sign on Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan, the English football side announced on Saturday.

"Fenerbahce and Hull City can confirm Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan has left Istanbul and is travelling to Hull to agree personal terms and complete his move to the MKM Stadium," Hull City said in a statement.

The club added that the 27-year-old would come to England to complete his move, with the official confirmation to be made once he completes his medical and the transfer is given international clearance.

Tufan, returned to Fenerbahce in February after English Premier League side Watford terminated his loan contract.

However, in March, Tufan and Mesut Ozil were dropped from the Fenerbahce squad.

Tufan, who was part of Türkiye in the UEFA EURO 2016 and 2020, scored nine goals in 65 international caps for his nation.

In January, Acun Ilicali, the founder of the Türkiye-based Acun Medya media company, completed the purchase of Hull City.

The Acun Medya Group was founded in 2004 and has since become a major international production company and broadcasting group.

Besides producing daytime and primetime content in Europe, South America, and North America, the company operates two national mainstream TV channels in Türkiye.

Meanwhile, Hull City finished the 2021-22 English Championship League season in the 19th spot with 51 points.