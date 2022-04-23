Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce hammer Rizespor 6-0 with Serdar Dursun's hat-trick

Fenerbahce hammered Caykur Rizespor 6-0 in week 34 of Turkish Super Lig on Friday.

As the game started, Fenerbahce missed a goal chance and Fabricio Baiano was shown a red card in the first minute at the Rize Stadium.

The Yellow Canaries' fans did not have to wait for long for the first goal as Diego Rossi drew the first blood in the 9th minute.

Serdar Dursun of Fenerbahce scored twice in the added time of the first half. He scored again in the 51st minute, making a hat-trick.

Enner Valencia put one in the 65th minute and Nazim Sangare declared the final score of 6-0 in the 76th minute.

After getting their sixth straight league victory, Fenerbahce placed second with 65 points, eight points behind leaders Trabzonspor, while Caykur Rizespor lay at the 18th spot with 30 points in the standings.


