Fenerbahce earn ticket to last 16 of Turkish Cup with extra time goals

The match's regular time ended 0-0 as the extra time decided the victorious team at Istanbul's Ulker Stadium.

Home team Fenerbahce broke the deadlock in the 94th minute.

Nigerian winger Bright Osayi-Samuel was brought down in the box and Fenerbahce were awarded a penalty kick.

Ecuadoran forward Enner Valencia scored from the white spot to give his team a 1-0 lead in the early minutes of extra time.

Osayi-Samuel made it 2-0 in the 99th minute and Fenerbahce cemented their win.

Fenerbahce's Czech left-back Filip Novak found Osayi-Samuel in the area as the 23-year-old was unmarked to fire a low shot that beat Afyonspor goalkeeper Anil Atag.

With the win, Fenerbahce bagged the last 16 ticket in the 2021-22 Turkish Cup.

In addition to Fenerbahce, Adana Demirspor, Fraport TAV Antalyaspor, Aytemiz Alanyaspor, Altas Denizlispor, Goztepe, Atakas Hatayspor, VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk, Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor advanced to the last 16 phase.