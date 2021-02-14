Haberler Fenerbahçe Fenerbahce up 3 points after last week's derby loss

Fenerbahce up 3 points after last week's derby loss

Fenerbahce defeated Fatih Karagumruk 2-1 on Saturday to score three points after losing to 1-0 in the Istanbul derby last weekend.

Fenerbahçe Haberleri Giriş Tarihi: 14 Şubat 2021 Pazar 09:46
Fenerbahce up 3 points after last week's derby loss

gave the away side lead in the first half and doubled the lead eight minutes after the second half started at the .

made the score 2-1 by striking a powerful shot but Fatih Karagumruk could not equalize the score in the rest of the game and suffered the first loss after four league games.

Fenerbahce now have 51 points to sit top of the while Fatih Karagumruk are at the eighth spot with 37 points.

Saturday's results in Super Lig:

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - MKE Ankaragucu: 0-0

- : 1-0

Fatih Karagumruk - Fenerbahce: 1-2



SON DAKİKA