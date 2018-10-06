Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger 'top of Fenerbahce shortlist'
Arsene Wenger has reportedly emerged as a potential managerial target for Fenerbahce.
Wenger - whose 22-year reign at Arsenal came to an end in May - has maintained that he has not retired from the dugout, and the Frenchman has been linked with a number of different jobs in recent months.
According to reports in Turkey, Fenerbahce are said to be considering an approach for Wenger after their poor start to the campaign under Phillip Cocu.
The Dutchman only took over in July, but six defeats have been recorded in his opening 11 matches in charge and it has allegedly resulted in the 47-year-old's position coming under threat.
Fenerbahce only sit in 14th place in the top-flight standings, although the club did return to winning ways on Thursday with victory over Spartak Trnava in the Europa League.
