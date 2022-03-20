Besiktas held to 1-1 draw in snow-hit Turkish league match

Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi scored the opener in the 16th minute at Istanbul's Vodafone Park, unleashing a low shot that beat Hatayspor goalkeeper Munir.

Hatayspor leveled the match in the 41st minute as Georgian winger Saba Lobjanidze scored from a freekick.

In the second half, home team Besiktas had several goal chances. But Batshuayi missed many times.

The match ended 1-1.

Besiktas have 46 points in 30 matches to be in the eighth spot in the Turkish top-tier league standings.

Hatayspor ranked seventh with 47 points.

The Super Lig has been led by Trabzonspor, who have 70 points.

In the next fixture, Besiktas will visit Trabzonspor on April 3, because next week will see an international break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 2021-22 Super Lig season will end in eight weeks.

Results:

VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk - Yukatel Kayserispor: 3-0

Caykur Rizespor - Trabzonspor: 3-2

Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor - Kasimpasa: 0-2

Goztepe - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 0-2

Adana Demirspor - Medipol Basaksehir: 2-1

Besiktas - Atakas Hatayspor: 1-1