Besiktas end Basaksehir's 4-game winning streak

Besiktas defeated Medipol Basaksehir 3-2 to end the away team's 4-game winning streak in the Super Lig on .

Atiba and Larin gave a 2-0 lead to Besiktas in the first half at the Vodafone Park.

In the second half, Vincent Aboubakar made the score 3-0 and the away team was reduced to 10 men when picked up a second yellow card in the 70th minute.

Despite the sending off, Fredrik Gulbrandsen scored twice for the visitors but Basaksehir could not complete come back and the game ended 3-2.

Following this defeat, Basaksehir's 4-match winning run ended while Besiktas increased their points to 13 to catch up with Basaksehir on the table.

Results of 's Super Lig matches:

Yukatel Denizlispor - FK: 0-1

Fatih Karagumruk - : 1-1

Genclerbirligi - Fenerbahce : 1-5

Besiktas - Medipol Basaksehir: 3-2

