Besiktas continue to get draws in league

Besiktas drew 0-0 with Yeni Malatyaspor on Saturday evening in Turkey's eastern province of Malatya.

The goalless draw marked two back-to-back 0-0 results for the Black Eagles, as they dropped yet another two points in Turkey's Super Lig.

Besiktas raised their points total to 23, while Yeni Malatyaspor are now at 15 points.

The Istanbul club now have drawn four times in their last five matches.

Here are the results so far in the league's 13th week matches:

Osmanlispor - Genclerbirligi: 2-0

Goztepe - Akhisarspor: 2-0

Besiktas - Yeni Malatyaspor: 0-0