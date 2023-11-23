Spurs' rookie Wembanyama's NBA debut jersey auctioned off for record price

The NBA debut jersey worn by the San Antonio Spurs' French rookie Victor Wembanyama on Tuesday was sold at auction for a record price of $762,000.

The price of the jersey, which was worn against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 25 and was auctioned off by Britain's famed Sotheby's, marked a record for a player's rookie jersey sold during his rookie season.

The all-time record for a rookie uniform belongs to Kobe Bryant's rookie jersey, which was sold for $3.69 million in 2021.

Wembanyama, 19, has averaged 18.6 points, 9.1 and 2.6 blocks per game during his rookie campaign.