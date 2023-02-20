MVP Tatum leads Team Giannis to win NBA All-Star 184-175 with a record 55 points

Jayson Tatum on Sunday led Team Giannis to win the NBA All-Star game 184-175 with a record 55 points.

Tatum, who had 10 rebounds and 6 assists, dropped 55 points and marked the new points record of an All-Star Game by surpassing Anthony Davis' All-Star record of 52 points.

The contributions of Tatum and Donovan Mitchell, who added 40 for Team Giannis, paved the way for his team to end LeBron James' hold on All-Star captain supremacy as this marked James' first loss in six times as captain.

Tatum was selected as All-Star MVP, the award named for Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash in 2020.

"It means the world," Tatum said. "You think of all the legends and great players that have played this game, and in all honesty, records are made to be broken. I'll hold it for as long as I can, but I'm certain someone will come along in a couple years and try to break it."

"I knew he would take it serious. It was a no-brainer," Tatum's team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo said about his performance.

Jaylon Brown dropped 35 points for Team LeBron, while Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving both added 32 points to their team.

Team Giannis won $550,000 and Team LeBron won $200,000 for charity.