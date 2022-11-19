Haberler Basketball Fenerbahce Beko hammer Panathinaikos 107-77 in EuroLeague Round 8 game

Turkish basketball club Fenerbahce Beko thrashed their Greek opponents Panathinaikos 107-77 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game Friday in Istanbul to keep their lead in the standings.

Fenerbahce Beko scored at least 100 points for the first time this season and tied their record by scoring 107 in a single game.

In a EuroLeague game against Russia's Khimki Moscowin 2021, Fenerbahce Beko won 107-76 to set a club record.

Current leaders Fenerbahce Beko improved to 7-1 in the EuroLeague regular season.

Panathinaikos are at the bottom of the EuroLeague with a 2-6 record.

Panathinaikos led the first quarter 25-22 at Ulker Sports And Event Hall, but Fenerbahce Beko played an impressive second stanza, scoring 33 points.

Panathinaikos had 15 points in that quarter as the Turkish team took a lead and extended the gap.

Dimitris Itoudis' men also led the third quarter in double digits, 78-55. They did not let the Greek team close the gap.

Guard Scottie Wilbekin scored 19 points to lead Fenerbahce Beko in the Round 8 game.

The team's forward Nigel Hayes-Davis had 16 points.

Carsen Edwards, a Fenerbahce Beko guard, added 14 points.

Panathinaikos forward Dwayne Bacon racked up 20 points to be the game's top scorer.

Georgios Papagiannis scored 12 points and Nate Wolters had 11 points for the visitors.

Fenerbahce Beko will visit Monaco in the next fixture Nov. 22.

Friday's results:

Fenerbahce Beko - Panathinaikos: 107-77

Monaco - Cazoo Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: 79-74

Zalgiris Kaunas - EA7 Emporio Armani Milan: 71-62

