Anadolu Efes parted ways with French forward Adrien Moerman, the Turkish basketball club said on Wednesday.

The Istanbul side posted on Twitter a video compilation of Moerman's career highlights. He was with the club for four seasons.

Moerman helped them clinch back-to-back EuroLeague titles, and two Turkish Super Lig trophies.

He averaged 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 55 matches during the 2021-22 season.

The 33-year-old also played for Bilbao, Banvit, Darussafaka and Barcelona.