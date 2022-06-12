Haberler Basketball Efes beat Fenerbahce in Game 3, cut deficit to 2-1 in Basketball Super Lig Finals

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahce Beko 103-92 on Saturday to cut their deficit to 2-1 in the 2022 ING Basketball Super Lig playoff finals.

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahce Beko 103-92 on Saturday to cut their deficit to 2-1 in the 2022 ING Basketball Super Lig playoff finals.

The home side Anadolu Efes led the first quarter 31-25 before Fenerbahce Beko bounced back to cut the gap to two points, 50-52.

Anadolu Efes dominated the second half to taste their first-ever victory in the finals at Sinan Erdem Dome.

Shane Larkin was on fire to lead his team to victory with 37 points while Vasilije Micic racked up 29 points.

Tibor Pleiss also added 15 points.

For the losing side, Pierria Henry was the highest scorer with 21 points, followed by Marko Guduric and Nando de Colo, who netted 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Game 4 will be played at the same venue on Monday.

